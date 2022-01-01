Go
Toast

Pines of Rome

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

4918 Cordell Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

4918 Cordell Ave

Bethesda MD

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

California Tortilla

No reviews yet

Taco Fresco

No reviews yet

Pitango Gelato

No reviews yet

M & N's Pizza

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston