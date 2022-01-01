Go
A map showing the location of Pizza Leon - Kyle - 147 elmhurst drView gallery

Pizza Leon - Kyle - 147 elmhurst dr

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

147 elmhurst dr

kyle, TX 78613

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

147 elmhurst dr, kyle TX 78613

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle - 905 N Old Hwy 81
orange starNo Reviews
905 N Old Hwy 81 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Black Oak BBQ - 1119 N Old Hwy 81
orange starNo Reviews
1119 N Old Hwy 81 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Centerfield Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
200 W Center St, Kyle, TX 78640 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Abby's Crab Shack - Kyle
orange starNo Reviews
5695 Kyle Parkway Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0019_Kyle TX_I-35
orange star4.6 • 562
20471 I-35 Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext
Badassfoods512
orange starNo Reviews
107 E. Center Street Kyle, TX 78640
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in kyle

Damiano's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,561
13010 W. Parmer Lane Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Serranos - Cedar Park
orange star4.5 • 2,402
1900 E Whitestone BlvD Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
PhoNatic - Cedar Park
orange star4.4 • 1,667
1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Levant Cafe & Grill
orange star4.7 • 1,429
1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105 Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Sushi Fever
orange star4.7 • 989
905 E Whitestone Blvd,Ste F Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext
Mouton's Bistro & Bar - Cedar Park
orange star4.3 • 836
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd Cedar Park, TX 78613
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near kyle

Leander

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Liberty Hill

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (863 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pizza Leon - Kyle - 147 elmhurst dr

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston