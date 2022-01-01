Go
Toast

Pizzazz on the Circle

“Original Family - Original Recipes since 1975!”

PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS

20680 John Carroll Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (793 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings$10.00
Available mild, medium, hot, BBQ or Cajun Dry Rub. Served with a side of dressing
Zucchini Fries$8.75
Fresh cut & hand breaded zucchini served with side of peppercorn ranch
Small Red Pizza 9 inch$11.00
Our classic tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese
**Add your choice of toppings and make it your own
Small Dinner Salad$5.50
iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish
Large Red Pizza 12 inch$16.00
Our classic tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese
**Add choice of toppings and make it your own
ITALIAN WEDDING SOUP$6.50
House made - by the bowl
Small Chicken Salad$12.00
iceberg lettuce topped with char-grilled chicken, tomatoes & provolone cheese garnished with black olives
Cauliflower Crust Pizza 10”$11.00
10” GLUTEN FREE cauliflower pizza crust seasoned with garlic & mozzarella cheese. Choose your sauce, add your toppings & enjoy!
**You can also make any small specialty pizza on a cauliflower crust (see those pizzas to order)
Large Chicken Salad$15.00
iceberg lettuce topped with char-grilled chicken, tomatoes & provolone cheese garnished with black olives
Large Dinner Salad$9.50
iceberg lettuce, provolone cheese & pepperoni garnish
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20680 John Carroll Blvd

University Heights OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saxbys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

No reviews yet

Healthy Mediterranean eats in the heart of Ohio City

* Online Ordering stops 30 minutes before close *

Bialy’s Bagels

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Geraci's Restaurant

No reviews yet

A family tradition for over 60 years!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston