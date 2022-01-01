Pizzazz on the Circle
“Original Family - Original Recipes since 1975!”
PIZZA • PASTA • HAMBURGERS
20680 John Carroll Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
20680 John Carroll Blvd
University Heights OH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Saxbys
Come in and enjoy!
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
Healthy Mediterranean eats in the heart of Ohio City
* Online Ordering stops 30 minutes before close *
Bialy’s Bagels
Come in and enjoy!
Geraci's Restaurant
A family tradition for over 60 years!