Pizzeria Sorellina

Chef-Created | Scratch-Made | Wood-Fired
Neapolitan Style Pizzas, Pastas, Salad, and Dessert

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

23526 Hwy 71 W • $$

Avg 4.6 (119 reviews)

House Salad$8.75
hearts of romaine / slow-cooked tomatoes / pickled shallots / ranch dressing / torn herbs / crostini
Bianco$14.25
garlic oil and smoked ricotta / house mozzarella / pecorino and lots of black pepper
Caesar Salad$8.75
hearts of romaine / housemade dressing / parmesan cheese / sourdough crouton
Arugula & Prosciutto$19.25
House mozzarella/ 18 mo. prosciutto di Parma/ locally farmed arugula/ garlic/ citrus vinaigrette/ parmigiana reggiano
‘Nduja Sausage$19.25
Calabrian chili / cherry tomato / various salumi/ stracciatella cheese
Classic Cheese$12.25
red sauce / provolone and mozzarella
Good, Bad, Ugly$18.25
our classic cheese pie / pepperoni / finocchiona sausage / green peppers / onions / black olives
Wood-Oven Roasted Cauliflower$10.00
cashew yogurt / Moorish spices / torn herbs
Margherita$14.50
Italian tomato / house mozzarella / thai basil
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.25
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

23526 Hwy 71 W

Spicewood TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
