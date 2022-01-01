Go
Toast

Plan B

So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.

20 Spring Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kid's Mini Burgers$6.99
Blue Cheese$15.99
Caramelized onion, blue cheese & bourbon BBQ sauce
Full Tenders (GF)$12.89
Available in mild, hot, insane, Kentucky bourbon BBQ, honey mustard and garlic pepper parmesan
3 Shrooms$14.79
Sauteed mushrooms, mushroom spread, truffel mayo & Swiss cheese
Bacon Cheese$15.99
American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & garlic mayo
Burger Salad$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Build your own Burger$12.49
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$15.79
Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo
Mini Cheese Burgers$14.69
Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries
Baja$15.59
Avacado, jalapenos, tomato, jack cheese , lettuce & chipotle spread
See full menu

Location

20 Spring Street

Southington CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D'Angelo

No reviews yet

DA - DEDHAM TEST

Puerto Vallarta Southington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Avventura bakery and deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kizl's Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston