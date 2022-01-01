Plan B
So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.
20 Spring Street
Popular Items
Location
20 Spring Street
Southington CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
D'Angelo
DA - DEDHAM TEST
Puerto Vallarta Southington
Come in and enjoy!
Avventura bakery and deli
Come in and enjoy!
Kizl's Family Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!