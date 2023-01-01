Player 1Up - 140 E. Main St., Suite 140
Open today 4:00 PM - 1:45 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:45 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:45 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:45 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:45 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:45 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:45 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Location
140 E. Main St., Suite 140, Rock Hill SC 29730
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurant
Knowledge Perk Coffee - Rock Hill 130 W. White St.
No Reviews
130 W. White St. Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rock Hill
The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurant