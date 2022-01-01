Poco Piatti
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
3155 Chapel Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3155 Chapel Drive
Perrysburg OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
WedgeWing Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Swig
A whole planet of drinks and eats conveniently placed into a miniature pub
Perrysburg : Zingos
DINE IN and CARRYOUT!!