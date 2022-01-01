Spiced and twice ground lamb stuffed inside homemade pita bread toasted in the dining room oven served with hommos for dipping. The lamb is spiced with fresh chopped parsley and finely chopped onion. The ara-yes is cut into 4 triangular pieces. This dish is a Beirut and Byblos treat. It is important to let your customer know the only difference in Poco Piatti’s ara-yes is the appetizer size portion. The Ara-Yes is a house specialty. Some customers may describe this dish as the lamb sandwich.

Pairs well with Chateau Kefraya Red, Red Zinfandel, Coppola Merlot. Typically, stay away from a red that is too full bodied with lamb- you don’t want to overpower or compete with the natural lamb taste.

