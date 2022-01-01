Go
Pontchartrain Po-Boys

Since 2006......serving Mandeville, and beyond, the absolute freshest and best
OVERSTUFFED Po-Boys, piled high Seafood Platters, Burgers, Salads, Sandwiches, Italian Dinners, as well our Daily & House Special Dishes.
You won't go wrong with our Hand Battered Onion Rings, Seafood Gumbo and our ever popular Baked Macaroni and Cheese.
Finish it all off with our signature Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

318 Dalwill Dr • $$

Avg 4.7 (1095 reviews)

Popular Items

Roast Beef$11.99
SEAFOOD Gumbo$4.99
Seafood Gumbo - (Roux Based with Shrimp, Crabmeat & Okra) - served with Rice
Fried Shrimp$14.99
Baked Macaroni$3.99
Fried: Shrimp & Catfish Platter$21.00
Fried Catfish Platter$15.00
Five Fried Catfish Strips
French Fries$4.00
Fried Shrimp Platter$18.00
Over 25 Fried Shrimp
Onion Rings$4.99
Fried Catfish$11.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

318 Dalwill Dr

Mandeville LA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

