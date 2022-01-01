Go
Toast

The Portland Ale House

Local neighborhood pub where you can find great food, great friends, and great fun! Enjoy 16 craft beers on tap and a wide variety of local brews.

188 Main Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

188 Main Street

Portland CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Farrell's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Family restaurant featuring lunch and dinner menu and daily specials. Indoor or outdoor dining available. Full service bar, handicap accessible, kid's menu and free wi-fi.

Cannons Everywhere Catering

No reviews yet

A Mobile Catering service designed to bring Eli Cannons and more beyond the 4 walls

Eli Cannons Tap Room

No reviews yet

Craft Beer focused restaurant featuring American Pub grub and delicious micro, mostly local brews

Brownstone Park

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Brownstone Food Shack, our in-park food service with burgers, hot dogs, fries and more. Order here for pickup at The Shack.
~~ You must be a guest at the park to order and pickup food ~~

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston