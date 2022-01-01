Go
Plan B image
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Plan B

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

120 Hebron Avenue

Glastonbury, CT 06033

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Build your own Burger$12.49
Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$15.79
Bacon, American and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mustard and mayo
Burger Salad$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
Bacon Cheese$15.99
American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions & garlic mayo
Kid's Mini Burgers$6.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

120 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury CT 06033

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Rooftop 120

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Siam Glastonbury

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bricco Trattoria

No reviews yet

Live & Eat Well Always!

El Pollo Guapo

No reviews yet

We Serve Chicken! Your Handsome AF local rotisserie restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Plan B

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston