Positano Ristorante

Family owned and operated since 2020, Positano Ristorante is the premier Italian restaurant in the western suburbs. We serve authentic Italian cuisine including homemade pastas, fresh seafood, chicken and much more.

17W460 22nd Street

Popular Items

Rigatoni Melanzane$17.00
Sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce with roasted eggplant topped with fresh mozzarella
Spaghetti con Meatballs$19.00
Spaghetti in a homemade tomato sauce
Linguini Vongole$20.00
Linguine with clams in a garlic white wine sauce
Penne con Pollo$19.00
Penne pasta with grilled chicken, garlic, and spinach in a light basil cream sauce
Vitello alla Limone$32.00
Tender veal sauteed in a white wine, lemon and capers served with a side of linguine or fire roasted spinach
Linguini Scampi Agli Olio$25.00
Linguine with shrimp and broccoli in a garlic and olive oil sauce
Linguini Fruitta di Mare$32.00
Linguine with sauteed shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari and clams in a marinara sauce
Cavatelli alla Nonna$18.00
Homemade Cavatelli with basil and parmesan cheese in a homemade tomato sauce
Filetto Marsala$48.00
10-ounce, Filet marsala topped with mushrooms, sauteed in our own special marsala wine sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes
Vitello Parmigiano$32.00
Breaded veal baked with mozzarella in a marinara sauce with your choice of pasta (rigatoni or penne)
Location

Oakbrook Terrace IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
