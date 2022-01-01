Positano Ristorante
Family owned and operated since 2020, Positano Ristorante is the premier Italian restaurant in the western suburbs. We serve authentic Italian cuisine including homemade pastas, fresh seafood, chicken and much more.
17W460 22nd Street
Location
17W460 22nd Street
Oakbrook Terrace IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
