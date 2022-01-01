Go
Pour Wine Bar and Bistro

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

12379 Champlin Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (349 reviews)

Popular Items

Charcuterie Board$24.95
Assorted Cheese and Meats, with a Variety of Dried Fruits, Crackers, Nuts, and Spreads/Dips.
*varies on what is fresh in house that day
BLT$15.95
Traditional BLT on Ciabatta
Cauliflower Wings$9.95
Cauliflower Florets Tossed with Gluten Free Flour, Fried, Vegetarian
*gluten and Vegan friendly
**vegan friendly without Ranch or Blue Cheese
Beef bites$17.45
Prime New York Strip Bites Coated in Black Coffee,
Espresso Salt, House Bleu Cheese Sauce
Strawberry Ribs 6 bones$21.95
Burgers$17.95
Fresh Never Frozen Prime Beef Steak Cuts + Prime Chuck + Nueske's Bacon Ground Fresh in House, Served on a Toasted and Buttered Bun with Lettuce, Onion and Tomato. Choice of truffle chips or seasoned fries for side.
All American: Topped with American Cheese and Neuske's Bacon
House: Topped with house made bourbon bacon jam
Peppercorn: Coated in peppercorn kernels, topped with blue cheese and fried onions
Fire Roasted Artichokes$13.95
Fire Roasted Artichokes, White Wine, Butter
Parmesan Cheese, Lemon Aioli, Vegetarian
Parmesan Truffle Fries$9.95
French Fries Tossed with Grated Parmesan, Truffle Salt and Jalapeno Aioli Dipping Sauce
*Gluten Friendly
Meatballs and Marinara$19.95
Two Meatballs Hand Made In House with House Made Marinara Sauce
Truffle Chips$4.95
Potato Chips made Daily, Tossed with Truffle Salt
*gluten friendly
**vegan friendly
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

12379 Champlin Dr

Champlin MN

Sunday2:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday2:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday2:31 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

