Prairie
Come in and enjoy!
79 E Scranton Ave
Location
79 E Scranton Ave
Lake Bluff IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Otherdoor
Enjoy The Otherdoor hand crafted Mexican in our funky space filled with large speakers and probably too loud music.
jdR Wine & Beer
We offer incredible value, big store pricing, small shop care and attention!
Hub & Cycle
Come in and enjoy!
inovasi
Inovasi is a contemporary american restaurant that blurs the lines between casual and upscale dining. We believe in a natural harmony and honesty in every dish we prepare and work with local farms in our community to hand-select the freshest of sustainable ingredients to be used at our restaurant. Our wish is for you to experience the uncompromised quality of these ingredients that help create a layered depth and richness of flavors in the food we serve.