Inovasi is a contemporary american restaurant that blurs the lines between casual and upscale dining. We believe in a natural harmony and honesty in every dish we prepare and work with local farms in our community to hand-select the freshest of sustainable ingredients to be used at our restaurant. Our wish is for you to experience the uncompromised quality of these ingredients that help create a layered depth and richness of flavors in the food we serve.

SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

28 E Center Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1768 reviews)

Popular Items

KID CDK FARMS BURGER$8.00
brioche roll, cheddar cheese, kennebec potato fries
KID HANDMADE PASTA$7.00
thin noodles, local butter, parmesan
GRILLED 1/2 CHICKEN$22.00
sous vide, then grilled, crispy carrots, whipped parsnip, natural jus
PROPER FRIED RICE$9.00
GF - just a little sushi rice, lots of various local vegetables, whipped egg, sesame
ORGANIC MIXED GREENS$13.00
goat cheese, cucumber, haricots vertes, champagne vinaigrette, hazelnuts
MADRAS TOMATO SOUP$8.00
Indian spices infused, sweet onion, herbs, yogurt
BRUSSEL SPROUTS CAESAR$15.00
original ceasar, shaved brussels, reggiano cheese, shaved toast
INOVASI BURGER$17.00
CDK Farms dry aged beef, greens, tomatoes, brioche roll, mayo, pickles, cheddar cheese
HEWN BREAD & BUTTER$2.00
ancient grain bread, hand churned butter, crunchy sea salt, cracked pepper
CHITARRA PASTA$22.00
hand cut pasta, shaved squashes, pecorino cheese, sun kissed tomato pesto
Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

28 E Center Ave

Lake Bluff IL

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
