Prairie Grass Cafe

From James Beard Award-winning Chef Sarah Stegner and Chef George Bumbaris, Prairie Grass Cafe provides fresh, seasonal, and sustainably-sourced food to the North Shore community. Lunch available 11am-1:30pm; Dinner available 4pm-7pm.

601 Skokie Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (2905 reviews)

Popular Items

Fig & Date Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, dates, pecans, black mission figs, goat cheese, apple cider vinaigrette
Chicken Cutlets$24.00
Mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, lemon-caper butter sauce
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, caesar dressing, croutons, shaved parmesan
Grilled Ora King Salmon$38.00
Balsamic Glaze, Adam's Acres Romaine Salad with Tomato, Cucumber & Avocado
French Fries$6.00
Grilled Chicken Wings$10.00
Served with cut veggies & ranch
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Bacon, Parmesan, Basil Remoulade
Chicago's #1 Sirloin Burger$19.50
Mild Amish Blue Cheese Topping, Warm Beefsteak Tomato, Grilled Onions & Crisp Potato Wedges; without a Bun
Shrimp Rolls$11.00
"Spring roll" style. Served with sweet & spicy sauce.
Ancho-Marinated Skirt Steak Frites$37.00
Ancho Marinated Skirt Steak Frites with Skinny Fries, Char Grilled Red Onion & Spicy Aioli
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

601 Skokie Blvd

Northbrook IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
