PRESS Restaurant
PRESS Restaurant puts the Napa Valley on a pedestal — the people, the ingredients, and the wines. For 15 years, PRESS has been a place for locals, winemakers, vintners, and guests from around the world to experience the best the Napa Valley has to offer — it’s this sense of community that is at the heart of everything PRESS does. Under the leadership of Chef Philip Tessier, PRESS features legendary Bay Area purveyors alongside innovative new culinary talents to highlight Napa Valley cuisine. The Culinary Team draws inspiration from around the globe while staying rooted in the style and ingredients that make the Napa Valley so special. The award-winning all Napa Valley wine list is the largest collection of Napa Valley wines in the world, and offers guests a glimpse into Napa Valley history with vintages going back to the early 1960’s.
COVID-19 UPDATE: We ask that you wear a protective mask when you arrive, and also when not seated at your table to ensure everyone's safety.
587 St. Helena Hwy
Location
587 St. Helena Hwy
St. Helena CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
