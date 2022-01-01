Saint Helena bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Valentine's Day Dinner image

 

Valentine's Day Dinner

1050 CHARTER OAK AVE, SAINT HELENA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pick (4) Pastries$25.00
TCO Bakeshop items are available for pick-up or delivery every Saturday + Sunday, 8am-11am
TCO Fondue$28.00
soft pretzels. fall fruit
Charter Oak Push Pop$6.00
vanilla. frozen fudge
More about Valentine's Day Dinner
The Charter Oak image

 

The Charter Oak

1050 Charter Oak Ave, Saint Helena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kid's Hot Dog$12.00
fries
Kid's Cheeseburger$12.00
fries
The Cheeseburger$24.00
pickled jalapeno relish. fries
More about The Charter Oak
Legit Provisions image

 

Legit Provisions

1304 Main St, St Helena

Avg 4.9 (135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peanut Brittle$15.00
This peanut brittle crunch is homemade in small batches. This old fashioned candy is just like grandma use to make.
Cookie - Decorated, Bagged, Bowed$9.00
The perfect last minute, edible gift! #toopretty2eat #nomnom #local
BEEF BRISKET$38.00
16OZ OF HAND TRIMMED BRISKET KEEPS THESE MOIST & JUICY. RUBBED WITH COMPETITION SEASONING AND SLOW SMOKED OVER HICKORY WOOD FOR A HELL OF A LONG TIME. FINISHED WITH KC BBQ SAUCE.
More about Legit Provisions
PRESS Restaurant image

 

PRESS Restaurant

587 St. Helena Hwy, St. Helena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
"Chasing Bocuse - America's Journey to the Culinary World Stage" Signed By Philip Tessier$50.00
The dramatic story of the American team’s journey from obscurity to the silver-medal and ultimately the gold-medal win at the world’s most renowned cooking competition, the Bocuse d’Or, is told in riveting narrative, breathtaking photographs, and expert recipes from every stage of the process. Each copy will be signed by Chef Philip Tessier.
More about PRESS Restaurant

