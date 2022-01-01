Saint Helena bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Saint Helena
Valentine's Day Dinner
1050 CHARTER OAK AVE, SAINT HELENA
|Popular items
|Pick (4) Pastries
|$25.00
TCO Bakeshop items are available for pick-up or delivery every Saturday + Sunday, 8am-11am
|TCO Fondue
|$28.00
soft pretzels. fall fruit
|Charter Oak Push Pop
|$6.00
vanilla. frozen fudge
The Charter Oak
1050 Charter Oak Ave, Saint Helena
|Popular items
|Kid's Hot Dog
|$12.00
fries
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$12.00
fries
|The Cheeseburger
|$24.00
pickled jalapeno relish. fries
Legit Provisions
1304 Main St, St Helena
|Popular items
|Peanut Brittle
|$15.00
This peanut brittle crunch is homemade in small batches. This old fashioned candy is just like grandma use to make.
|Cookie - Decorated, Bagged, Bowed
|$9.00
The perfect last minute, edible gift! #toopretty2eat #nomnom #local
|BEEF BRISKET
|$38.00
16OZ OF HAND TRIMMED BRISKET KEEPS THESE MOIST & JUICY. RUBBED WITH COMPETITION SEASONING AND SLOW SMOKED OVER HICKORY WOOD FOR A HELL OF A LONG TIME. FINISHED WITH KC BBQ SAUCE.
PRESS Restaurant
587 St. Helena Hwy, St. Helena
|Popular items
|"Chasing Bocuse - America's Journey to the Culinary World Stage" Signed By Philip Tessier
|$50.00
The dramatic story of the American team’s journey from obscurity to the silver-medal and ultimately the gold-medal win at the world’s most renowned cooking competition, the Bocuse d’Or, is told in riveting narrative, breathtaking photographs, and expert recipes from every stage of the process. Each copy will be signed by Chef Philip Tessier.