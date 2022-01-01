Go
Prince Street Pizza & Pub

Voted Best Pizza in Sumner County!

123 Prince Street

Popular Items

The Most Excellent Supreme
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, and green pepper.
Pizza
Cheesy Bread$7.00
So cheese! Served with marinara for dipping.
AN-I-MAL
With all of the meats, this pie can't be beat. Pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, and bacon.
Prince Stix$4.50
Our original dippable bread sticks. Served with marinara.
The Music City Miracle
Marinara, cheese, Nashville Hot Chicken, dill pickle chips, swirled with a ranch drizzle. Miraculous flavor.
13 wings$15.00
Our crispy wings are baked to perfection. Up to 2 cups of ranch or bleu cheese included for dipping. Each additional sauce $0.50.
Choose your sauce for tossing or on the side: Plain baked, our homemade signature sweet and spicy Street Sauce, Buffalo, Nashville Hot, BBQ, Parmesan Garlic, Honey Mustard, Xtra Hot, or dry rub Cajun seasoning.
Cheesin
The foundation to all pizza. Our mozzarella + provolone cheesy blend, combined with our classic marinara sauce is pizza perfection.
Cluck Norris
A roundhouse kick of flavor. BBQ base, grilled chicken, bacon, onion.
The Swineapple
"No fork for this pork". Ham, bacon, pineapple, banana pepper, and a honey drizzle.
Location

123 Prince Street

Gallatin TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
