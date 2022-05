Proper Meats + Provisions

"Locally-made Tepa Patty, PMP Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and Grilled Onions. Served on a Brioche bun with chips and a Pickle.

Tepa Patties are made of: Tepary Beans, Organic Rolled Oats, Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal, Water, Sunflower Seeds, Onions, Carrots, Curly Kale, E.V. Olive Oil, Wood Smoked Spices (Salt, Chili Powder, Paprika, Onion Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Black Pepper, Arbol Chile Powder, Coriander), Fresh Lemon Juice, Fresh Garlic."