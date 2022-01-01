Go
Puesto Park Place Irvine

Owned and operated by a Mexican American family whose best memories all include tacos, Puesto is an award-winning Mexican Artisan Kitchen & Bar providing an innovative approach to authentic Mexican flavors. Puesto has garnered national acclaim for its Mexico City-style crispy melted cheese tacos, served on handmade non-GMO, organic, maíz azul stone-ground tortillas.
We’re honored to have been featured by media outlets nationally and internationally, some of which include the Michelin Guide, Los Angeles Times, National Geographic, Huffington Post, Eater, Refinery 29, Insider, Zagat, Thrillist, and Food and Wine.

3311 Michelson Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (1572 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Taquitos$16.00
Chicken Taquitos$18.00
Carnitas Burrito$18.00
Taco Plate
Taco Plate
Filet Burrito$22.00
Esquites$10.00
Classic Guacamole$13.00
Chips n Salsa$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3311 Michelson Dr

Irvine CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
