Razza

Based in Jersey City, we are committed to making and serving the best pizza possible from our wood burning oven.

PIZZA

275 - 277 Grove St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1265 reviews)

Popular Items

Di Natale$21.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olives, pine nuts, raisins, garlic, basil, chili oil
Jersey Margherita$20.00
Jersey Girl fresh mozzarella (from Sussex County), crushed New Jersey tomatoes, basil, olive oil
Santo$21.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, onions, chili oil
Guancia$21.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, guanciale, pecorino
Calabrese$20.00
Fresh mozzarella, fermented chili paste, caramelized onions, ricotta, parmigiano
Kale Caesar$14.00
Kale, caesar dressing, parmigiano, croutons
Burrata$20.00
Tomato sauce, burrata, garlic, basil, olive oil
Meatballs with Ricotta$15.00
Pork & beef meatballs with tomato sauce and ricotta
Margherita$19.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sea salt, basil, California extra virgin olive oil
Funghi$21.00
Fresh mozzarella, mixed mushrooms, onions, chives, parmigiano
275 - 277 Grove St

Jersey City NJ

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
