Record Downtown
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
104 SW A Street
Bentonville, AR 72712
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
104 SW A Street, Bentonville AR 72712
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Scotch & Soda
Come in and enjoy!!
BlakeSt F&B
BlakeSt embodies some lofty principles and big goals: to be well rested, well fed, and well informed. To disconnect from work. To consider differing views. To pour a great cocktail. To both hear a great album and have the quiet space to meditate. To improve our backstroke… or maybe just get that first chin-up.
The Fire Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Superfine
Sweets Shoppe