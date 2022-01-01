Go
Toast

Red Pin Bar and Grill

Red Pin Bar and Grill is a PERFECT TEN with all we have to offer! Casual dining that will be a perfect STRIKE for everyone in your family. Ever since we ROLLED out our Signature Crabcakes they have had the highest scores with all our customers! Our outdoor patio has SPARED no expense with Firepits, Sofa Sets and an ambiance not found anywhere else in Lancaster County. We have PINNED down something for everyone from Salads, Homemade Soups, Burgers and Filets all our food is made fresh. And last but not least our FINAL FRAME desserts top off any meal with items such as Cherry Cobbler, Key Lime Pie, and Salted Carmel Lava Cake. Reservations Recommended but not required. Check out our events page for Live Music and Trivia.

1495 Millport Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rocky Gourmet Burger$10.95
House-made 6oz Burger chargrilled to perfection on a toasted Brioche Roll. Served with your choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato and red onion on the side. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Breaded Chicken Breast topped with garlic mayo, served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Washout Nachos$9.99
TriColor Nacho Chips topped with our house-made chili and smothered in our homemade tacho cheese sauce. Sprinkled with jalapenos and shredded Cheddar and Jack Cheese. Salsa and Sour Cream on the side.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.95
Grilled and seasoned diced chicken breast tossed with chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, Caesar Dressing and parmesan cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with CHips and a Pickle.
Chicken Wings Boneless - 12pc$11.95
Our 12 piece Boneless wings are coated with a seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection. You can add any sauce but please note the Dreaded 7-10 will knock your socks off! Served with celery on the side and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch
Traditional Cobb Salad$13.95
Chopped Romaine topped with diced seasoned grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon crumbles, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, avacado slices and a hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese and applewood smoked bacon served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with chips and a pickle.
Tenderlion Tip Sandwich$13.95
Tenderlion Tips marinated in our housemade sauce with sauteed onions and your choice of cheese. Served on a toasted brioche roll. Served with Chips and a Pickle.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.99
Buffalo Chicken mixed with cream cheese and a blend of unique spices & cheeses. Served with tri-color tortilla chips.
Pittsburgh Salad$13.95
Chopped Romaine Lettuce topped with marinated tenderloin tips, seasoned fries, diced hard boiled eggs, red onion, diced tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese and although we recommend Ranch with this salad you can choose from any of our salad dressings.
See full menu

Location

1495 Millport Road

Lancaster PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Two Cousins (Lincoln Highway)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Horse Inn

No reviews yet

Lancaster's hidden gem! The Horse Inn is the oldest consecutively running restaurant in Lancaster city! Come in and escape for an hour or so or plan an evening at home with curbside pickup. We offer some of the areas most local ingredients in our fare and libations.

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster

No reviews yet

New Holland Coffee Co provides a welcoming atmosphere for breakfast, lunch, dinner or any meeting in between. Our menu offers lite fare, homemade soups and specialty pastries baked in house daily.

TFB Catering

No reviews yet

From corporate events to social gatherings to special occasions, TFB Catering provides eating & drinking experiences that guests will remember.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston