Restaurant Sérénité

Foundry Social

Combining an incredible assortment of games, delicious food and refreshing drinks, Foundry Social is a destination for fun. Visitors can challenge their friends and family to play competitive table games like billiards and ping pong, or go retro on the bocce courts. For those with more a modern taste in games, a selection of video games and arcade games awaits. Or, an old favorite: duckpin bowling.

