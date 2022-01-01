Go
Johnny J's

A neighborhood favorite!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

925 N Court St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2964 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish and Chips Online$15.99
Two pieces of beer battered haddock served with fries, tartar sauce, hushpuppies, and a side of your choice.
6 Wings$6.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
12 Wings$12.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of wing sauce.
Macaroni & Cheese Bites$6.99
Fried macaroni & cheese. Served with ranch.
Reuben$12.99
Thinly sliced Angus corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island, served on authentic Jewish rye.
Chicken Tender Dinner$12.99
Fried, grilled or spicy chicken strips. Served with two sides and a wing dipping sauce.
App Platter$13.79
Pick 3 of any of the following:
Mozzarella Sticks | Loaded Fries | Loaded Tots | Fried Pickles | Macaroni & Cheese Bites | Chicken Tenders | Reuben Rolls | Irish Cakes
BYO Burger$11.99
Burger with your choice of toppings.
Beer Cheese Dip & Pretzels$7.99
American Amber Ale beer cheese dip served with soft pretzel sticks.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

925 N Court St

Medina OH

Sunday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

