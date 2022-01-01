Go
Ridgetop Coffee & Tea

Ridgetop Coffee & Tea is a local coffee shop in Sterling VA. We strive to serve members of our community the highest quality fresh products in a friendly, genuine and caring environment.

21631 Ridgetop Circle Suite 100

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Brioche roll with cheddar cheese, eggs, and choice of bacon
Bagel$1.40
Chai Latte$4.20
White Mocha$4.35
Latte$3.60
Americano$2.65
Iced Coffee$2.80
Turkey Sandwich$6.75
Turkey, provolone, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and tomato on wheatberry bread
Hot Brewed Tea 16oz$3.50
Location

21631 Ridgetop Circle Suite 100

Sterling VA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
