Ritcey East

FRENCH FRIES

208 Waverley Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (376 reviews)

Justice Beaver Burger$13.00
cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, Crispy Onions, bbq sauce ----- 4 oz burger cooked flat patty style on a griddle. They will be cooked to Medium/Medium well. With your Burger you have the choice of side
Fish Fry$20.00
Fried Fresh Haddock, Coleslaw, Tartar sauce & choice of side
Soft Pretzel$10.00
Spicy Beer Cheese & Whole Grain Mustard
Plain Guy Burger$10.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles ---- 4 oz burger cooked flat patty style on a griddle. They will be cooked to Medium/Medium well. With your Burger you have the choice of side
Mini Return of the Mac Burger$13.00
Secret sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame seed bun ----- 4 oz burger cooked flat patty style on a griddle. They will be cooked to Medium/Medium well. With your Burger you have the choice of Side
Fried Pickles$8.00
Pickle chips not spears (who do you think we are) deep fried and served with chipotle aioli
Wings$16.00
Choice of 2 sauces - Brown Butter Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ, Carolina BBQ, Salt & Pepper - with Blue cheese
Aint Ez Being Cheese-Z$13.00
Toppers - Doritos or Garlic crumbs
Brussels Caesar$12.00
Chilled Shredded Sprouts, Caesar Dressing, Cheese Blend, Crouton Crumbs
Fish Tacos$12.00
Fried Fresh Haddock, flour tortillas, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, citrus slaw
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

208 Waverley Avenue

Watertown MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
