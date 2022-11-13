Main picView gallery

Quebrada Baking Co Watertown

review star

No reviews yet

281 Orchard Street

Watertown, MA 02474

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate w. Buttercream
Cinnamon Bun
Yellow w. Buttercream

Thanksgiving and Fall Specials

Crumb Top Apple Pie

$30.00

Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour, loaded with apples and a crumb topping.

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour and pumpkin filling sweetened with maple syrup.

Pecan Pie

$30.00

Traditional candied pecan pie with golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.97

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting

Petite Pumpkin Cheesecake

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** A bite sized cheesecake flavored with pumpkin goodness

Halloween Character Cupcake

$3.97

**We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Our traditional chocolate or yellow cupcake with buttercream frosting and decorated with whimsical turkey characters

Pecan Roll 6 Pack

$18.24

***Only available Tuesday 11/22 and Wednesday 11/23*** A daily favorite, packed to travel and reheat

Cinnamon Bun 6 Pack

$18.24

***Only available Tuesday 11/22 and Wednesday 11/23*** A daily favorite, packed to travel and reheat

9" Apple Walnut Coffee Cake

$23.00

Our original coffee cake batter topped with cinnamon apples and brown sugar walnut crumb topping

Pumpkin Bread

$8.00

A deliciously pumpkin-y loaf, great for breakfast or dessert.

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.05

Traditional Pumpkin Muffin, perfect for your bread basket

Corn Muffin

$3.05

Traditional Corn Muffin, perfect for your bread basket

6 Petite Plain Croissants

$11.22

Our version of a dinner roll

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Petite Plain

$1.87

Raspberry Croissant

$3.97

Petite Raspberry

$2.57

Chocolate Croissant

$4.21

Petite Chocolate

$2.57

Classic Almond Croissant

$4.21

Petite Classic Almond

$2.57

Apple Croissant

$3.97

Apricot Croissant

$3.97

Cinnamon Almond Croissant

$3.97

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.15

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$4.90

Broccoli & Cheese Croissant

$4.90

Mushroom & Cheese Croissant

$4.90

Scones & Buns

Blueberry Scone

$3.74

Currant Scone

$3.74

Petite Blueberry Scone

$2.10

Petite Currant Scone

$2.10

Pecan Roll

$3.04

Cinnamon Bun

$3.04

Muffins

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.05

Traditional Pumpkin Muffin, perfect for your bread basket

Blueberry Muffin

$3.05

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.05

Corn Muffin

$3.05

Traditional Corn Muffin, perfect for your bread basket

Banana Cranberry Muffin

$3.05

Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.05

Breads, Coffee Cakes, Etc.

Banana Bread

$8.00

Pumpkin Bread

$8.00

Traditional Pumpkin Muffin, perfect for your bread basket

9" Blueberry Walnut Coffeecake

$23.00

9" Berry Butter Cake

$23.00

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$15.00

Granola

$15.00

Take & Bake Cookies

$16.00

12 Pre-Portioned cookies to keep in your freezer to pull out and bake at your leisure!

12 oz Coffee Beans

$14.00

9" Apple Walnut Coffee Cake

$23.00

Our original coffee cake batter topped with cinnamon apples and brown sugar walnut crumb topping

Joe to Go (serves 10)

$25.00

A box of our locally roasted coffee. Includes cream, sweeteners, 12 oz. cups, stirrers, napkins. Serves 10

Cookies

Sugared Shortbread

$1.87

Our buttery, colorful shortbread cookies in fun holiday shapes.

Chocolate Dipped Shortbread

$2.10

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.64

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.64

Double Ginger Cookie

$1.64

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.64

Coconut Macaroon

$1.64

Chocolate Dipped Macaroon

$2.10

Florentine Pack

$9.50

Shortbread Platter

$30.00

12 shortbread cookies on a platter with a ribbon

Cupcakes

Halloween Character Cupcake

$3.97

**We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Our traditional chocolate or yellow cupcake with buttercream frosting and decorated with whimsical turkey characters

Chocolate w. Buttercream

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Yellow w. Buttercream

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Chocolate w. Chocolate ganache

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Yellow w. Chocolate Ganache

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Sprinkled Cream Cheese

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Mocha Bean

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Coconut Cream Cheese

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Carrot w. Cream Cheese

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Chocolate Vegan Cupcake

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Cupcake Kit

$25.00

3 Chocolate, 3 Yellow Cupcakes. Chocolate and Vanilla frosting, sprinkles, candy, pastry bags, decorating icing tips.

Petite Desserts

Petite Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Berry Cheesecake

$2.33

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Chocolate Mousse Cups

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Large Whoopie Pies

$3.97

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Fruit Tart

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Lemon Tart

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Chocolate Cream Tart

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.97

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting

Cakes

Yellow cake with vanilla buttercream frosting and raspberry preserves and buttercream fillings. Decorated with elegant pink and white chocolate squares.

IMPORTANT INFO. BEFORE YOU ORDER....

Any alterations to our signature cakes (including frosting flavor or decorations) must be made over the phone or in person. Thank you!

Strawberry Cake

$38.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with whipped cream frosting; filled with fresh sliced strawberries and vanilla pastry cream. Topped with glazed strawberries.

Classic Chocolate Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted with vanilla buttercream and filled with both chocolate ganache and buttercream. Decorated with elegant white and dark chocolate squares.

Classic Yellow Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with vanilla buttercream frosting and raspberry preserves and buttercream fillings. Decorated with elegant pink and white chocolate squares.

Two-Tone Layer Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** One layer of yellow cake between two layers of chocolate cake, frosted with vanilla buttercream & filled with raspberry preserves and buttercream. Decorated with white and dark chocolate sticks and curls.

Chocolate Coconut Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional chocolate cake frosted and filled with cream cheese and coconut shavings.

Chocolate Mocha

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with mocha buttercream frosting and both chocolate ganache and mocha buttercream fillings. Finished with chocolate mocha bean accents.

Chocolate Cream Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional chocolate cake with whipped cream frosting and pastry cream filling. Decorated with Hershey kisses.

Double Chocolate Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted and filled with chocolate ganache frosting. Decorated with bright colored sprinkles and candies

Lemon Cream Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional yellow cake with buttercream frosting and lemon curd filling. Decorated with simple lemon candy slices.

Yellow Ganache Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake frosted and filled with chocolate ganache frosting. Decorated with pastel sprinkles and candies

Boston Cream Pie

$28.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with chocolate ganache topping and a thick layer of vanilla pastry cream filling.

Chocolate Raspberry Torte

$28.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Three thin layers of rich chocolate cake with chocolate ganache frosting and raspberry preserve filling. Finished with chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Carrot Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting complimented with walnut accents.

8" Single Layer Cake

$20.00

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Square single layer of chocolate, yellow or carrot cake topped with your choice of frostings. Serves 6-9 people.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$6.06

Egg and Bacon

$7.00

Egg and Ham

$7.00

Egg and Sausage

$7.00

Merch

Travel Mug

$15.00

Water Bottle (vacuum insulated)

$25.00

Cork Bottom Mug

$20.00

Ceramic Mug

$10.00

QBC T-Shirt

$18.00

Long sleeved shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Baseball hat

$15.00

Tote Bag

$15.00

Reusable Bag

$1.50

Coffee Beans 12oz Bag

$14.00

MEM Tea Tin

$10.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a neighborhood bakery serving fresh baked goods, and the best coffee around!

Location

281 Orchard Street, Watertown, MA 02474

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ritcey East
orange star4.6 • 376
208 Waverley Avenue Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Ovenbird Cafe
orange star4.2 • 443
105 Trapelo Rd Belmont, MA 02478
View restaurantnext
My Other Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 373
762 Pleasant St Belmont, MA 02478
View restaurantnext
Phinix Grill
orange starNo Reviews
628 Trapelo Road Belmont, MA 02478
View restaurantnext
The Halfway Cafe Watertown
orange star4.2 • 384
394 Main St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Nzuko - Watertown - 60 Howard Street
orange starNo Reviews
60 Howard Street Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Watertown

Acitrón Cocina Mexicana
orange star4.7 • 3,036
473 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Tryst Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 2,263
689 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Menotomy Grill & Tavern
orange star4.6 • 1,843
25 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
The Scoop N Scootery
orange star4.6 • 1,607
112 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02474
View restaurantnext
Thai Moon
orange star4.5 • 1,204
663 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Kickstand Cafe
orange star4.5 • 846
594 Massachusetts Ave Arlington, MA 02476
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Watertown
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston