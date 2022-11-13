Quebrada Baking Co Watertown
281 Orchard Street
Watertown, MA 02474
Thanksgiving and Fall Specials
Crumb Top Apple Pie
Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour, loaded with apples and a crumb topping.
Pumpkin Pie
Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour and pumpkin filling sweetened with maple syrup.
Pecan Pie
Traditional candied pecan pie with golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour.
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting
Petite Pumpkin Cheesecake
***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** A bite sized cheesecake flavored with pumpkin goodness
Halloween Character Cupcake
**We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Our traditional chocolate or yellow cupcake with buttercream frosting and decorated with whimsical turkey characters
Pecan Roll 6 Pack
***Only available Tuesday 11/22 and Wednesday 11/23*** A daily favorite, packed to travel and reheat
Cinnamon Bun 6 Pack
***Only available Tuesday 11/22 and Wednesday 11/23*** A daily favorite, packed to travel and reheat
9" Apple Walnut Coffee Cake
Our original coffee cake batter topped with cinnamon apples and brown sugar walnut crumb topping
Pumpkin Bread
A deliciously pumpkin-y loaf, great for breakfast or dessert.
Pumpkin Muffin
Traditional Pumpkin Muffin, perfect for your bread basket
Corn Muffin
Traditional Corn Muffin, perfect for your bread basket
6 Petite Plain Croissants
Our version of a dinner roll
Croissants
Plain Croissant
Petite Plain
Raspberry Croissant
Petite Raspberry
Chocolate Croissant
Petite Chocolate
Classic Almond Croissant
Petite Classic Almond
Apple Croissant
Apricot Croissant
Cinnamon Almond Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Spinach & Cheese Croissant
Broccoli & Cheese Croissant
Mushroom & Cheese Croissant
Scones & Buns
Muffins
Breads, Coffee Cakes, Etc.
Banana Bread
Pumpkin Bread
9" Blueberry Walnut Coffeecake
9" Berry Butter Cake
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Granola
Take & Bake Cookies
12 Pre-Portioned cookies to keep in your freezer to pull out and bake at your leisure!
12 oz Coffee Beans
9" Apple Walnut Coffee Cake
Joe to Go (serves 10)
A box of our locally roasted coffee. Includes cream, sweeteners, 12 oz. cups, stirrers, napkins. Serves 10
Cookies
Sugared Shortbread
Our buttery, colorful shortbread cookies in fun holiday shapes.
Chocolate Dipped Shortbread
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Double Ginger Cookie
Oatmeal Cookie
Coconut Macaroon
Chocolate Dipped Macaroon
Florentine Pack
Shortbread Platter
12 shortbread cookies on a platter with a ribbon
Cupcakes
Halloween Character Cupcake
Chocolate w. Buttercream
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Yellow w. Buttercream
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Chocolate w. Chocolate ganache
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Yellow w. Chocolate Ganache
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Sprinkled Cream Cheese
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Mocha Bean
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Coconut Cream Cheese
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Carrot w. Cream Cheese
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Chocolate Vegan Cupcake
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Cupcake Kit
3 Chocolate, 3 Yellow Cupcakes. Chocolate and Vanilla frosting, sprinkles, candy, pastry bags, decorating icing tips.
Petite Desserts
Petite Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Berry Cheesecake
***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Chocolate Mousse Cups
***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Chocolate Dipped Strawberries
***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Large Whoopie Pies
***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Fruit Tart
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Lemon Tart
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Chocolate Cream Tart
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
Cakes
IMPORTANT INFO. BEFORE YOU ORDER....
Any alterations to our signature cakes (including frosting flavor or decorations) must be made over the phone or in person. Thank you!
Strawberry Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with whipped cream frosting; filled with fresh sliced strawberries and vanilla pastry cream. Topped with glazed strawberries.
Classic Chocolate Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted with vanilla buttercream and filled with both chocolate ganache and buttercream. Decorated with elegant white and dark chocolate squares.
Classic Yellow Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with vanilla buttercream frosting and raspberry preserves and buttercream fillings. Decorated with elegant pink and white chocolate squares.
Two-Tone Layer Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** One layer of yellow cake between two layers of chocolate cake, frosted with vanilla buttercream & filled with raspberry preserves and buttercream. Decorated with white and dark chocolate sticks and curls.
Chocolate Coconut Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional chocolate cake frosted and filled with cream cheese and coconut shavings.
Chocolate Mocha
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with mocha buttercream frosting and both chocolate ganache and mocha buttercream fillings. Finished with chocolate mocha bean accents.
Chocolate Cream Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional chocolate cake with whipped cream frosting and pastry cream filling. Decorated with Hershey kisses.
Double Chocolate Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted and filled with chocolate ganache frosting. Decorated with bright colored sprinkles and candies
Lemon Cream Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional yellow cake with buttercream frosting and lemon curd filling. Decorated with simple lemon candy slices.
Yellow Ganache Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake frosted and filled with chocolate ganache frosting. Decorated with pastel sprinkles and candies
Boston Cream Pie
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with chocolate ganache topping and a thick layer of vanilla pastry cream filling.
Chocolate Raspberry Torte
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Three thin layers of rich chocolate cake with chocolate ganache frosting and raspberry preserve filling. Finished with chocolate-dipped strawberries.
Carrot Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting complimented with walnut accents.
8" Single Layer Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Square single layer of chocolate, yellow or carrot cake topped with your choice of frostings. Serves 6-9 people.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
We are a neighborhood bakery serving fresh baked goods, and the best coffee around!
281 Orchard Street, Watertown, MA 02474