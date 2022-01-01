Go
Toast

Ritz's Lil Fryer

Come in and enjoy!

2148 E North Grand Ave

No reviews yet

Location

2148 E North Grand Ave

Grandview IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Feed Store

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

J.P. Kelly's Pub

No reviews yet

J.P. Kelly's is your friendly and casual neighborhood pub. Guinness, Smithwicks and Harp are always on tap. Visit us for an award winning Bloody Mary at our Bloody Mary Bar on Saturdays from 10am-2pm! Bloody Mary kits also available to order online and pick up curbside.

Cafe Moxo

No reviews yet

Cafe Moxo is a locally owned and operated restaurant passionate about our food, service, employees & our community.

Head West Sub Stop

No reviews yet

We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston