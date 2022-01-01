Go
Toast

Riverhouse Cafe

Come in and enjoy!! Please put your vehicle description in the special request section one of the items you order. This will make curbside pickup much easier! Thank you!

167 Union Square

No reviews yet

Popular Items

3 Egg Omelet
Side Sausage Links$4.59
Side Homies$3.09
Side Bacon$4.59
Riverhouse Bennie
Two cheesy hashbrowns topped off with house bacon, poached eggs, and velvety hollandaise sauce.
Compost Heap$10.99
Roasted veggies, Monterrey jack cheese, and tomato between two cheesy hash browns topped with two eggs, organic pea shoots, avocado, and salsa verde.
Baja Sandwich$11.99
Bird's Nest$9.99
Barnyard$10.99
Crisp crumbled bacon, sausage, and sautéed onions between two cheesy hash browns. Topped with two eggs your way and sausage gravy.
Side Toast$2.89
See full menu

Location

167 Union Square

Milford NH

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frankie's Diner/Stonecutters Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Greenleaf

No reviews yet

Chef Chris Viaud presents, Greenleaf, a New American Farm to Table restaurant located in the historic Souhegan Valley Bank building in Milford, New Hampshire. Dating back to 1865, the Souhegan Valley Bank building was renovated in 1907 by Luther Greenleaf who the restaurant is named after. The Boston based architect, who’s original hand drawn blueprints can still be seen framed inside the restaurant, added several beautiful renditions to the building and the bank became well known across New Hampshire.
The food and drinks at Greenleaf explore the ever changing New England seasons with a thoughtfully crafted ever changing menu.

Culture

No reviews yet

Culture features housemade breads, pastries, soups, salads and sandwiches with locally sourced ingredients from our neighborhood farms. Take out, Curbside and catering are available.

Station 101

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston