Go
Toast

Rivershed - Braintree

Come in and enjoy!

35-37 Commercial st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SHED BURGER$16.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & fries
The Melt$16.00
Served with hand-cut fries
Tenders
Half Pound(6), Full Pound(12) tossed in your choice of sauces. Served with bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Served with hand-cut fries
$$ SD FRIES$5.00
The Clucker$16.00
Served with hand-cut fries
Wings
Chicken & Waffle Sandwich$16.00
Served with hand-cut fries
Skillet Mac & Cheese$13.00
Southwest Salad$15.00
See full menu

Location

35-37 Commercial st

Braintree MA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Four Square Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Bates Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Bates Bar and Grill has the best of both worlds in the sense that it’s a family friendly restaurant but also offers a bar that seats 30 for those wanting to eat, drink, and catch a game. The menu is sure to have something for everyone with an overall American food theme while also containing some elements of Greek cuisine.

Thai Bar Shi

No reviews yet

Thai & Japanese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!

Turmeric House

No reviews yet

We are pleased to introduce “ Turmeric House “ with a new taste which is reflective of unique Royal Indian & Nepalese exotic Indian gourmet experience from different parts of India & Himalayan region Nepal with modern touch.
Our extensive menu represents adventurous curries and tandoori dishes from our own unique collection from their region and origin.
The founders of Turmeric house strive for constant perfection and innovation. Our partners well experienced executive chefs, and staff take tremendous pride and pleasure in creating and serving every meal and an experience to go with it. The heart of business is devotion to authentic, freshly prepared Indian & Nepali Cuisine are paired with the finest selection of wines and liquors from around the world and support local farm business.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston