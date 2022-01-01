Go
Riverwalk Theater

Patio Pick Up Available!

34253 US-6

Popular Items

Side of The Day - 1 Pint$8.00
9/3 Sides
Baked Beans and/or Blue Cheese Potato Salad
Covid 19 Ticket$12.00
*AVAILABLE THURSDAY - SUNDAY 10am-7PM
Special Edition Riverwalk Theater Ticket. Good for one movie and your choice of a draft beer or medium popcorn
*Please pick up your tickets at Theater.
Brisket - 1 lb$20.00
Smoked Colorado Brisket from POP UP BBQ Concept Smokin J's.
*available Thursday-Sunday until we are sold out
*brisket usually comes off the smoker at noon
Popcorn Large$9.00
Please let us know if you would like it with our without butter.
Smoked Jalapenos$1.00
10 Pack Covid 19 Ticket$120.00
*AVAILABLE THURSDAY - SUNDAY 10am-7PM
10 Pack of Special Edition Riverwalk Theater Tickets. Good for one movie and your choice of a draft beer or medium popcorn. Purchase this 10 pack and be entered to win a private screening of your favorite movie.
*Please pick up your tickets at Theater
Pretzel$6.00
Fresh Village Bagel Baked Pretzel
*add a cup of nacho cheese if you like
Smoked Pork Ribs - 1 Rack$25.00
4 Oz Share Chips$4.00
Small Batch Potato Chips. Enough to Share with a Friend.
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Burnt Ends I House Made Pimento Cheese I Local Challah Roll
*comes with chips
Location

34253 US-6

Edwards CO

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

