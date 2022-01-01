Salmon in Roanoke
Roanoke restaurants that serve salmon
More about Rockfish Food & Wine
Rockfish Food & Wine
1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101, Roanoke
|Pesto Salmon
|$28.00
Miso glazed salmon w/wasabi mashed potatoes & sauteed bok choy
|Smoked Salmon Flatbread
|$12.00
Flatbread w/smoked salmon, balsamic onion jam & brie
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Food Fanatics Kitchen
551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke
|Crispy skin salmon with Harissa Buerre Blanc
|$26.00
Fresh salmon topped with a lemon butter sauce with spicy harissa. Served with starch and vegetable of the day.
More about Cast Plates & Pints
Cast Plates & Pints
3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke
|Smoked Salmon Caprese
|$12.99
|Smoked Salmon Dip
|$12.99
Smoked Salmon mixed with cream cheese and spices* Bacon* Wasabi Seeds* Served with Naan Bread
|Sweet & Spicy Salmon
|$17.99
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Tropical Salmon
|$16.99
Signature Dish: Lightly blackened salmon, topped with in-house made pineapple salsa. Served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke
14 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke
|Honey Soy Glazed Salmon Tacos -
|$12.75
Grilled salmon tossed with our Honey Soy Glaze, stuffed with mixed greens, guacamole, tomato & mixed cheese, finished with our Honey Wasabi Sauce.