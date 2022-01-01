Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Roanoke

Roanoke restaurants
Roanoke restaurants that serve salmon

Rockfish Food & Wine image

 

Rockfish Food & Wine

1402 Grandin Rd., Sw Ste 101, Roanoke

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Salmon$28.00
Miso glazed salmon w/wasabi mashed potatoes & sauteed bok choy
Smoked Salmon Flatbread$12.00
Flatbread w/smoked salmon, balsamic onion jam & brie
More about Rockfish Food & Wine
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Food Fanatics Kitchen

551 Marshall Ave SW, Roanoke

Avg 4.1 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy skin salmon with Harissa Buerre Blanc$26.00
Fresh salmon topped with a lemon butter sauce with spicy harissa. Served with starch and vegetable of the day.
More about Food Fanatics Kitchen
Item pic

 

Cast Plates & Pints

3555D Electric Rd, Roanoke

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Caprese$12.99
Smoked Salmon Dip$12.99
Smoked Salmon mixed with cream cheese and spices* Bacon* Wasabi Seeds* Served with Naan Bread
Sweet & Spicy Salmon$17.99
More about Cast Plates & Pints
Awful Arthur's Seafood Company image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Awful Arthur's Seafood Company

108 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 3.8 (1103 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tropical Salmon$16.99
Signature Dish: Lightly blackened salmon, topped with in-house made pineapple salsa. Served with rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables.
More about Awful Arthur's Seafood Company
Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke

14 Campbell Ave SE, Roanoke

Avg 4.7 (2137 reviews)
DeliveryFast Pay
Honey Soy Glazed Salmon Tacos -$12.75
Grilled salmon tossed with our Honey Soy Glaze, stuffed with mixed greens, guacamole, tomato & mixed cheese, finished with our Honey Wasabi Sauce.
More about Cabo Fish Taco - Roanoke

