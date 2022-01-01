- /
- Bethesda
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
7900 Norfolk Ave • $$
Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
Popular Items
|TWISTED TENDERS PARTY PACK
|$27.59
20 chef crafted chicken tenders. Crispy buttermilk marinated tenders breaded in twisted flour. Choice of 2 sauces.
|DUCK WINGS PARTY PACK
|$97.99
40 duck wings, sweet smoky glaze, hatch chile ranch, cilantro, lime.
|BREWER’S COBB PARTY PACK
|$85.89
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, tomatoes, eggs, blue cheese, green goddess vinaigrette.
|FRESH FRUIT PACK
|$38.59
|ROASTED TIKA CAULIFLOWER
|$11.09
Tri-colored cauliflower, grains of paradise, spiced almonds, pickled fresno, cilantro, spiced yogurt sauce.
|CHIPS & GUAC
|$11.09
House-made guacamole + tortilla chips.
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$15.49
Choice of signature buffalo, sweet smoky glaze, chipotle honey BBQ or cajun rub.
|KALE PESTO CAESAR
|$14.89
Spent grain croutons, shaved parmesan, toasted pine nuts, pesto-caesar dressing.
|CILANTRO RANCH CHOP
|$13.79
Mixed greens, avocado, corn salsa, cheddar + pepper jack, cilantro-lime ranch dressing.
|SIZZLING STEAK & FRIES
|$31.99
12 oz ribeye, peppers & onions, jalapeño butter, waffle fries.
|DA KEG BURGER
|$16.59
Cheddar cheese, fried onion, bacon, lettuce, oven-roasted tomatoes, bacon aioli.
|MARGHERITA
|$15.99
Mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted garlic, olive oil, basil.
|PEPPERONI
|$17.09
Two layers of pepperoni, mozzarella, cracked black pepper.
|GRILLED WAGYU
|$16.59
Wagyu beef, oven-roasted tomato, mozzarella, caramelized onion, spicy red sauce, arugula.
|FANCY FARMER
|$15.99
Roasted beets, carrots, pickled red onion, avocado, spiced almonds, cranberries, arugula, green goddess vinaigrette.
|TIGER CRY
|$15.99
Edamame, braised shiitakes, carrots, cucumber, brussels sprouts, sweet smoky glaze, toasted sesame seeds.
|KIDS STEAK
|$7.79
A grilled and sliced choice top sirloin
|CAULIFLOWER RICE
|$6.09
|BRUSSEL SPROUTS
|$6.09
|CHEDDAR-GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
|$4.49
|DIET COKE
|$3.89
|MELLO YELLO
|$3.89
|DR. PEPPER
|$3.89
|MANGO TEA
|$3.89
|LEMONADE
|$3.89
|FIJI WATER
|$4.49
|RED BULL SUGARFREE
|$4.49
|MAC + CHEESE
|$6.09
Hot and delicious macaroni & cheese
|TOMATO BASIL BISQUE BOWL
|$8.29
Cream, spent grain croutons, basil.
|CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD
|$7.19
Romaine, Parmesan, housemade croutons, Caesar dressing, fresh shaved lemon
|CARROT CAKE
|$10.49
Made from scratch with our brewed on-site Kölsch beer, stacked four layers high + loaded with housemade cream cheese frosting.
|LOADED AF NACHOS
|$19.89
Choice of santa fe chicken or beef, house-made tortilla chips, brewery queso, chipotle cream, black beans, cheddar + pepper jack, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, house-made salsa, sour cream.
|RB BREW-BATTERED FISH + CHIPS
|$20.99
House beer brewed-battered cod, waffle fries, jalapeño slaw, cajun rémoulade.
|PULLED PORK ROADIES SLIDERS PARTY PACK
|$33.09
Pack of 6, gold bbq sauce, pickles, chopped onion.
|BISON CHILI CUP
|$10.49
Cheddar & pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, yellow onion.
|BREWERY NACHOS
|$12.19
Housemade tortilla chips, black beans, cheddar + pepper jack, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, housemade salsa, sour cream.
|RB CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER
|$14.89
Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickles.
|MAC + CHEESE
|$6.09
|CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN
|$16.59
Crispy rock bottom beer-battered chicken, jalapeño coleslaw, pickles, cilantro-ranch.
|GARLIC GREEN BEANS
|$4.99
|ORIGINAL ROADIES SLIDERS PARTY PACK
|$33.09
Pack of 6, mini steakhouse burgers & classic pickle.
|SMALL PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$7.79
Does not include a side
|KID CHICKEN FINGERS
|$6.09
Grilled or Fried and served with ranch dip
|STOUT FUDGE BROWNIE
|$9.99
Fudge brownie, vanilla ice cream, stout fudge sauce, porter caramel, whipped cream.
|WAFFLE FRIES
|$4.99
|CRISPY CALAMARI
|$15.99
Charred lemon, smoked paprika, pickled fresno, shallots, ale-aioli.
|BREWER'S COBB SALAD
|$18.19
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, eggs, blue cheese, green goddess dressing.
|BISON CHILI LOADED WAFFLE FRIES
|$15.49
brewery queso, hatch ranch, jalapenos, cilantro.
|SMOKED SALMON DIP
|$19.29
Smoked salmon, spent grain grill bread, cucumber relish, charred lemon.
|WAFFLE FRIES PACK
|$31.99
|DEVILED EGGS PARTY PACK
|$28.69
2 dozen deviled eggs, candied bacon, beer crispies, smoked paprika, microgreens, pickled fresno.
|SOUTHWEST BOWL PARTY PACK
|$85.89
Guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, sour beer queso fresco, tortilla strips, hatch chile ranch, lime with a choice of cauliflower rice or ancient grains mix.
|BRUSSELS SPROUTS PACK
|$49.59
|A LA CARTE SAUCES
8oz twisted sauces and flavors you’ll love so much it’s impossible to choose just one.
|BREWER’S BEETS
|$11.09
Roasted beets, sour beer queso fresco, cilantro, jalapeño, tea-lime vinaigrette, crispy spent grains.
|DEVILED EGGS
|$9.99
Candied bacon, beer crispies, smoked paprika, pickled fresno.
|DUCK WINGS
|$17.69
Six duck wings, sweet smoky glaze, hatch chili ranch, cilantro, lime.
|SOY GINGER
|$14.89
Napa cabbage, cucumber, red bell pepper, edamame, sprouts, peanuts, cilantro, soy-ginger dressing, spicy peanut sauce.
|TWISTED TENDERS
|$16.59
6 Chef crafted chicken tenders, 2 sauces, waffle fries crispy buttermilk marinated tenders breaded in twisted flour.
|HATCH CHILE BURGER
|$16.59
Bacon aioli, green chiles, cheddar cheese, pickled red onion, oven-roasted tomatoes, greens, house pickles.
|UMAMI WAGYU BURGER
|$18.19
Wagyu beef, umami – charred shrooms, roasted tomatoes, crispy brussels, shaved parmesan, roasted garlic aioli.
|SONOMA
|$15.49
Shaved green apples, bleu cheese, truffle cream, charred shallots, shaved kale, herbed honey.
|BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD
|$18.19
Beer-cooked chicken, bbq red sauce, shredded pepper jack, pickled fresnos, caramelized onions, cilantro.
|SOUTHWEST
|$14.89
Guacamole, black beans, pico de gallo, sour beer queso fresco, tortilla strips, hatch chile ranch, lime.
|MEDITERRANEAN
|$13.79
Pesto vinaigrette, mint, cucumber, grilled eggplant, kale, shaved parmesan, oven-roasted tomato, pine nuts.
|BURGER
|$6.09
Juicy burger on a butter-toasted bun, with or without cheese
|KID BEVERAGE
|$1.39
|GREENHOUSE SALAD
|$7.19
Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, eggs, housemade croutons + choice of dressing
|FRESH FRUIT
|$4.99
Grapes, Strawberries, apples
|COKE
|$3.89
|SPRITE
|$3.89
|BARQ'S ROOTBEER
|$3.89
|ICED TEA
|$3.89
|RASPBERRY TEA
|$3.89
|STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
|$4.19
|RED BULL
|$4.49
|JALAPENO COLESLAW
|$4.99
|BBQ BACON ROADIES SLIDERS PARTY PACK
|$33.09
Pack of 6, crispy onions, sliced bacon bbq sauce, pickles.
|CHICKEN TENDER ROADIES SLIDERS PARTY PACK
|$33.09
Pack of 6, pickles, bacon, Ranch.
|CLASSIC MILKSHAKES
|$8.29
Choice of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, salted caramel cookie, or chocolate brownie.
|STOUT FUDGE BROWNIE PARTY PACK
|$33.09
Fudge brownie, chocolate drizzle and powdered sugar.
|CAJUN FISH TACOS
|$17.69
Three crispy corn tortillas wrapped in soft flour tortillas, blackened cod, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, cajun rémoulade, served with waffle fries.
|BEER DONUT HOLES
|$8.89
Porter caramel, sweet buttermilk glaze, confectionary sugar.
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$17.09
Shaved sirloin, american + pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and peppers.
|ROADIES WITH CHEESE SLIDERS PARTY PACK
|$33.09
Pack of 6, mini steakhouse burgers with choice of American, cheddar or Swiss.
|HOMEMADE PRETZEL STICKS
|$7.79
Half-dozen homemade pretzel sticks, pretzel salt, malt aioli.
|SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
|$7.79
Does not include a side
|MAC + CHEESE PACK
|$38.59
|BISON CHILI BOWL
|$12.69
Cheddar & pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, yellow onion.
|TOMATO BASIL BISQUE CUP
|$6.09
Cream, spent grain croutons, basil.
|RB BEER-BATTERED PRETZEL BITES
|$7.79
Maldon sea salt, green onion, malt aioli.
|AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH PARTY PACK
|$130.99
10 sandwiches cut in half, grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, barely buzzed cheddar, hatch chile ranch.
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$21.49
Freshly linguini, pomodoro red sauce, arugula, basil, crushed red pepper, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella.
|CHICKEN CARBONARA
|$20.99
Linguini, garlic-parmesan cream, oven-roasted tomatoes, basil, black peppercorn, bacon, arugula, sunny-side up egg.
|RB CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER PARTY PACK
|$130.99
10 beef burgers, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house pickles.
|KETTLE NACHOS
|$13.29
Kettle chips, brewery queso, bacon, green onion, blue cheese.
|BISON SLIDERS
|$19.89
Three bison sliders served on Hawaiian slider rolls with hatch chile ranch, cheddar, candied bacon, cilantro.
|AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN
|$16.59
Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, hatch chile ranch.
|FRESHLY GRILLED SALMON
|$24.29
Freshly grilled salmon, roasted brussels sprouts, cauliflower rice.
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
7900 Norfolk Ave
Bethesda MD
Nearby restaurants
Aden Pizza
No reviews yet
Taco Fresco
No reviews yet
Oh La La Soufflés
No reviews yet
Lilit Cafe
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.