Papas and Eggs Breakfast and Lunch in Mountain View

Fresh, local ingredients. Recipes carefully crafted for optimal flavor. That's what a meal at Papas & Eggs is all about. Well, that and having a great time. When you mix our good vibes with our great morning cocktails, you're in for a refreshing and delicious treat. We've got all your favorite sweet dishes in our lineup -- waffles, pancakes, French toast. Or, for our savory food fanatics, we have burgers, sandwiches, and Benedicts. It's time you did brunch Papas & Eggs way.

History.

We are opening our doors! We serve breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes -- all day long. Your taste buds will be able to celebrate our more than 30 years of family cooking expertise with our signature breakfast dishes and lunch items.

