800 Moffet Blvd.

Popular Items

hot n' crispy chicken$18.00
pickle, shrettuce, aleppo mayo, salt roasted fries
the "hangar" burger$19.00
ltop, "special" sauce, salt roasted fries
steak, scrambled egg + cheese$12.00
shaved flank, swiss, peppers + onions, basil-pine nut pesto, "everything" bagel
toasted sourdough with butter + jam$4.00
(veg)
bacon, scrambled egg + cheese$10.00
applewood smoked bacon, tillamook cheddar, serrano schmear, "everything" bagel
Brewed Coffee$4.00
*the "hangar" burger$14.00
LTOP, "special" sauce, brioche bun
avocado tartine$9.00
local sourdough, feta, pickled onion, tomato + caper salsa (veg)
all-american scramble$10.00
scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, peppers + onions, crispy potatoes, simply dressed rocket + tomato salad
Latte$4.00
Location

Mountain View CA

Sunday4:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:30 am
