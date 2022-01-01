Go
Toast

Rolly's Tavern on the Square

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

338 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.3 (562 reviews)

Popular Items

Rollys Burger$11.99
One half-pound fresh Black Angus beef on a toasted seeded roll, grilled to order
Lrg Greek Salad$10.99
Espresso Martini$9.00
TB12$13.99
Loaded Tater Tots$13.99
With bacon scallions, cheddar cheese and horseradish dipping sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Fried Pickles$8.99
Served with blue cheese dressing
Haddock-Baked$18.99
BAKED with white wine and butter topped with sherry cracked crumbs served with rice pilaf and vegetable of the day
Potato Chips$8.99
Chicken Broccoli Ziti Alfredo$17.99
With crispy chicken tenderloins and FRESH penne pasta
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

338 Broadway

Lynn MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Uncommon Feasts

No reviews yet

Thanksgiving pick up at Uncommon Feasts Wednesday 11.24 between 11am-5pm or Thanksgiving 9am-2pm. We will email you to confirm date and time. Ordering deadline is Sunday 11.21.
Meals made by hand, the slow ways, with attention to seasonality and tradition

Tula Flavor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Antique Table Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Estefani's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston