Rosebud on the Park

Across from Millennium park and along Chicago’s Cultural Mile, Acanto Restaurant + Wine Bar is a treasured destination for those who appreciate authentic and approachable Italian food in a conversation-friendly atmosphere. Acanto serves seasonally-driven Italian cuisine from both regions of Italy utilizing artisanal ingredients from Midwest farmers and producers. While Acanto is well-known for its expansive, award-winning wine list that showcases more than 700 bottles, the libations menu is rounded out by Italian classics including spritzes and negronis along with craft cocktails, beer, and spirits.

