Go
Toast

Rosie's

We are now serving Breakfast and Lunch 8am - 3pm Wednesday through Sunday.

FRENCH FRIES

195 Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Biscuit$10.00
Phillip Farm Egg Biscuit, Cabot Cheddar & Buttermilk
Fried Chicken BLT$16.00
Martin’s Sesame Roll, Spicy Mayo, Fried Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Scrambled Eggs, Oaxaca Cheese, Re- Fried Beans, Dragon Sauce & Tomato Rice.
Add On – Chorizo $3 Bacon $3, Guacamole $3, Sour Cream $2
Summer Mixed Salad$16.00
Kohlrabi, Carrots, Sunflower Seeds, Quinoa, Avocado & Citrus Vinaigrette, Add on – Falafel $3 Chicken $5, Hard Boiled Egg $3
Rosie's Smash Burger$16.00
Martin's Sesame Roll, Comeback Sauce, Cheddar, Pickles & Lettuce
Avo Toast$12.00
Manouchi Bread, Spicy Zhoug & Radishes
Fries Aioli & Chicken Salt$6.00
With Aioli & Ketchup
Kale Caesar Salad$14.00
Baby Kale House made Croutons, Worcestershire Vinaigrette & Yogurt dressing.
Latte
Cold Brew$4.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

195 Main St

Amagansett NY

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Best Pizza & Dive Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Stephen Talkhouse

No reviews yet

Live music venue since 1987

Wolffer Kitchen Amagansett

No reviews yet

Bohemian eatery in the heart of the Hamptons

Morty's Oyster Stand

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston