The Roswell Garden

Gregorys Atlanta Vegan Breakfast

No reviews yet

April 12, 2021 our grandfather, Columbus Gregory passed away. He was a man of great influence and was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He lived to be over 90 years old and believed in the power of eating a plant based life and healthy living. Rather than grieve 2 weeks later we opened Gregory's AVB in his honor.

And in honor of all the grandparents who blessed us with good memories, good times and most of all good food.

We know that they are watching to see us inspire, heal and change peoples thoughts about being vegan and caring more about what they eat. Ultimately caring more for one another.

Welcome to Gregory's!

