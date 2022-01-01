Go
Fresco Cantina Grille

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)

Popular Items

Traditional Fajitas
Sizzling grilled onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat.
All fajitas served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of flour or homemade tortilla.
Nachos Supremos
Refried beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeno
Mexicanas Enchiladas$11.99
3 enchiladas Covered with salsa ranchera, salsa verde, cheese dip, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. cheese, ground beed or shredded chicken
2 TACOS + 2 SIDES$11.99
Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled onions and peppers choice of meat:
Veggie, Chicken, Barbacoa, Carnitas, Steak, Shrimp or Texas.
Vallarta Bowl$10.99
White rice, clack beans, grilled chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted corn, chipotle aioli and queso fresco.
3 TACOS + 2 SIDES$14.99
1/2 Order of Guacamole$5.99
Taco a la Carte$3.50
These Tacos can be ordered separately.
Chimichanga$11.99
Ground beed, shredded chicken or barbacoa in a lightly fried tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160

Roswell GA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
