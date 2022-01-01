Fresco Cantina Grille
Come on in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160
Roswell GA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spice of Thai
Spice of Thai formally known as Aiyara Thai Cuisine is under new ownership and has decided to rebrand as Roswell's premier Thai Restaurant. We are open for lunch and dinner and offer all Thai dish essentials and have an extensive vegetarian menu.
Sweet Charlies
Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist
Egg Harbor Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.