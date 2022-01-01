Go
Rover Bagel

A wood fired bagel shop in the heart of downtown Biddeford, Maine!

Popular Items

Single Bagel$2.00
Classic Salmon$10.00
Smoked Salmon, pickled red onion, cucumber, capers, fresh dill and plain cream cheese
The Shift Meal$8.50
Bacon, seasoned avocado, roasted onions, hot honey
Egg & Cheese$6.00
Farm fresh egg, house aioli, cheddar cheese. Meat etc optional.
8oz Cream Cheese$5.00
Bagel with ... (Build your own)$2.00
Veggie Special$8.00
Chive cream cheese, carrots, cucumber, sprouts, greens and crispy fried onions
Large Coffee$3.00
Tandem Coffee Roasters West End Blues
Dozen Bagels (assorted)$20.00
An assortment of our most popular bagel flavors. Typically plain, sea salt, sesame, and everything.
Iced Coffee$3.15
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10 West Point Ln STE 10-204

Biddeford ME

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
