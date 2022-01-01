Go
Rubicon Deli

Sandwiches with personality to put a lil dapper in your day.

SANDWICHES

4130 La Jolla Village Dr • $$

Avg 4.9 (464 reviews)

Popular Items

Achin' 4 Bacon
roasted turkey, think-cut bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo
House Chips$1.69
Build your Own
A custom built sandwich to make your day more dapper.
Super Mario
roasted turkey, prosciutto, asiago, roasted red pepper tapenade, wild arugula, pesto mayo, balsamic glaze
Rubi Club
buffalo turkey, thick-cut bacon, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, cilantro jalapeño ranch
Rich Boy
chipotle chicken, avocado, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic tabasco mayo
Dapper Dipper
prime roast beef, swiss, tempura onion, creamy horseradish, au jus for the soak
Dom Pastram
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, house russian dressing
The Stallion
genoa salami, applewood smoked ham, provolone, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, spicy chop-chop, lettuce, mayo, mustard
Spicy Tuna
albacore tuna salad, pepper jack, avocado, tomato, onion, pickle, pepperoncini, lettuce, mayo, habañero mustard
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4130 La Jolla Village Dr

La Jolla CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

