Castle Café
Come in and enjoy!
1720 S Scenic Hwy
Popular Items
Location
1720 S Scenic Hwy
Chattanooga TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
1885 Grill St. Elmo
Enjoy!
The Tap House
Come see what's on Tap!
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Mojo Burrito - St. Elmo
A Chattanooga-owned Tex-Mex fave, Mojo Burrito is as Eve said: "About community and for the community." Healthy, fresh, and delicious food in a hip environment featuring the artwork and creative output of local artists, designers, and photographers.