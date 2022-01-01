Go
Castle Café

1720 S Scenic Hwy

Popular Items

Sun Chips Harvest Chedder$1.37
Nacho with Cheese$3.66
Fountain Drink$2.29
Hot Chocolate$2.75
Doritos Nacho Cheese$1.37
Personal Cheese Pizza$8.00
Add toppings in next step
Nathans Hotdog$4.58
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$4.58
Slush Puppie Mixed$2.75
Half Cherry and Half Blue Raspberry Slushy
Sour Swell Bar$1.37
Location

1720 S Scenic Hwy

Chattanooga TN

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
A Chattanooga-owned Tex-Mex fave, Mojo Burrito is as Eve said: "About community and for the community." Healthy, fresh, and delicious food in a hip environment featuring the artwork and creative output of local artists, designers, and photographers.

