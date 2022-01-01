Go
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats

A plant-based eatery serving up nutrient-dense smoothies, smoothie bowls, locally roasted espresso and coffee, toasts, oat bowls, salads and more! All in our cozy building with drive-thru and online ordering convenient.

SMOOTHIES

4 Ridgely Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (178 reviews)

Popular Items

HOT SOUP - 12OZ creole red bean & rice$5.50
SOUPERGIRL IS A LOCALLY MADE SMALL-BATCH, SIMPLE INGREDIENT SOUP COMPANY PRODUCING PLANT-BASED SOUPS WITH SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER SODIUM THAN LARGE BATCH SOUPS FROM CONVENTIONAL RETAIL OUTLETS.
MINI GREEN$5.00
HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK, SPINACH, PINEAPPLE, BANANA
ACAI RECHARGE$7.75
COCONUT WATER, ACAI, CAMU CAMU, MANGO, BLUEBERRY, PINEAPPLE
GREEN ZINGER$7.75
SPINACH, KALE, MINT, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, CHLORELLA, GREEN APPLE JUICE
LUSH$7.75
RAW CACAO, MACA, RASPBERRY, BANANA, MAPLE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
DODAH'S MAC AND CHEESE$5.99
DODAH'S KITCHEN PRODUCES VEGAN COMFORT FOOD LIKE NO OTHER IN TOWN.
Made with our handmade soy cheese.
MINI ELVIS$5.00
HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK, BANANA, RAW CACAO, ALMOND BUTTER, MAPLE
BREAKFAST$7.75
OATS, FLAX, ALMOND BUTTER, BANANA, CINNAMON, TURMERIC, HONEY, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
MINI BERRIED$5.00
APPLE JUICE, RASPBERRY, BLUEBERRY, BANANA
REFRESH$7.75
COCONUT WATER, MANGO, CAMU CAMU, PINEAPPLE
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4 Ridgely Ave

Annapolis MD

Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
