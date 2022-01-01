Go
Rx Pizza

Hand-tossed pizza made in the heart of Downtown Bryan!

PIZZA • SALADS

200 W 26th St • $$

Avg 4.2 (206 reviews)

Popular Items

Mediterranean Salad$8.50
Spring mix, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumber, pickled onion, fire roasted tomatoes, Greek dressing
Rosie$15.00
Pesto base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, rosemary chicken, caramelized onions
Cheese Pizza$9.00
Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
14" pizza on our hand tossed dough with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add whatever you'd like (we suggest no more than 4 toppings, maximum 6)
Pepperoni Pizza$10.50
Sith Lord$14.00
Mozzarella, blackened chicken, spicy Italian sausage, jalapenos, chili oil-brushed crust
Fried Mozzarella$8.00
5 pieces of hand breaded mozzarella fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing and marinara.
Side of Ranch$0.35
2 Oz of our house made buttermilk ranch dressing
Popeye$15.00
Mozzarella, garlic oil, spinach, prosciutto, goat cheese
The WoRx$15.00
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, bell peppers, caramelized onions, black olives
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

200 W 26th St

Bryan TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
