Go
Toast

Rye Baltimore

Artisanal cocktails & contemporary fare in the heart of historic Fells Point.

1639 Thames St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1639 Thames St

Baltimore MD

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BOP BRICK OVEN PIZZA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Abbey Burger Bistro - Fells Point

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Sip & Bite Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Papi's Fells Point

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston