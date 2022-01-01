Go
Toast

Sa-Bai Thong

Voted Best of Madison since 1997! Take out and delivery available. Many vegetarian/ vegan options – no fish or oyster sauce and gluten free options. We are a locally owned and operated for more than 20 years.
- Daily Specials
- Dine In or Carry Out
- Delivery after 4:30 p.m. (limited areas, some fee may be added, please order in advance for lunch)

6802 Odana Rd • $$

Avg 3.7 (233 reviews)

Popular Items

2. Egg Roll$3.45
Ground chicken and mixed vegetable wrapped with egg roll skin, served golden brown with house sauce.
1. Spring Roll$6.45
Crispy roll filled with pork and shrimp, mung bean noodle, cabbage, carrot served with house sauce and ground peanut.
22. Tom Ka *$9.95
The unique flavor Thai soup with coconut milk, lemon grass, lime leaves, chili paste, galanga, cilantro, mushroom and lime juice.
37. Pad-Z-You$12.95
Flat rice noodle stir fried with broccoli, egg and black soy sauce.
9B. Crab Rangoon$8.45
Cream cheese, imitated crab meat, green onion, cilantro wrapped with wonton skin, served golden brown with house sauce.
42. Pa-Naeng *$14.45
Peanut sauce mixed with Pa-naeng curry paste, green pea, carrot and zucchini.
10B. Pot Sticker$8.45
Ground pork, cilantro, napa cabbage, carrot wrapped with dumpling wrapper, steamed or fried and served with house sauce and soy sauce.
32. Pad Thai$12.95
Small rice noodle stir fried with bean sprouts, green onion, shredded cabbage, radish, cilantro, ground peanut, egg, yellow tofu.
3B. Summer Roll$6.95
Lettuce, cucumber, carrot, bean sprout, cilantro, pork, shrimp and vermicelli nooddle wrapped with fresh rice skin, served with plum sauce and ground peanut. Veggie: Tofu, No pork and shrimp.
6. Chicken Satay$8.95
Strips of chicken on skewers marinated in spices and coconut milk, char-grilled, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6802 Odana Rd

Madison WI

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Milio's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Authentically smoked barbecue and freshly prepared seafood. Locally owned and operated. Welcome Y'all!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0326

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston