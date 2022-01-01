Go
Saddle Mountain Brewing Company

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

15651 W Roosevelt • $$

Avg 4.6 (810 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Mac N Cheese$13.00
Salt Water Shell Pasta / Gruyere / Scallions / Cream / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Costini
Triple B Burger$18.00
House Burger Blend / Applewood Smoked Bacon / BBQ Glaze / American Cheese / Fried Onion Strings / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Brioche Bun.
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Alaskan Cod / Freedom Fries / Coleslaw / House Crafted Tartar Sauce.
Substitute Onion Rings $2.00 or House Salad $2.00.
Turkey Avocado$15.50
House Smoked Turkey Breast / Provolone / Avocado / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Garden Lettuce Blend / Tomato / Lemon Pesto Aioli / Wheat Berry Bread.
Beef Dip$15.00
House Roasted Beef / Provolone / Herb Au Jus / Horseradish Cream / Hoagie Roll.
Add Sauteed Mushroom or Caramelized Sweet Onion for $1 each.
Irish Eggrolls$14.00
SMBC Corned Beef / SMBC Pastrami / Carrots / Swiss / Sauerkraut / Horseradish Cream Coleslaw / Spiked Russian Dressing.
Fire Burger$18.00
House Burger Blend / Fire Roasted Poblano Chile / Spicy Chile Pepper Blend / Poblano Cream Cheese / Pepper Jack Cheese / Fried Onion Strings / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Brioche Bun.
SMBC Cheese Burger$15.00
House Burger Blend / Choice of Cheese / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Brioche Bun
SMBC Wings$15.00
Jumbo Wings & Drummettes / Choice of Herb Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Bison Burger$20.00
All Natural, Hormone Free, Ground Bison / Applewood Smoked Bacon / Cheddar / Garden Lettuce Blend / Onion / Tomato / Fried Onion Strings / Horseradish Cream / Brioche Bun.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15651 W Roosevelt

Goodyear AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
