Sahara Mediterranean Grill

At Sahara Grill, it is our mission to continue this culinary evolution by finding new ways to present traditional Mediterranean flavors with a modern twist, while delivering a "just like back home" dining experience. We would give you a tour of our kitchen to show you what we're talking about, but we think that eating is more fun. That's why we're inviting you to come in and taste the Sahara Difference.

45199 Market St

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$6.99
2oz Garlic Sauce$0.75
Build Your Own Entree$20.99
YOUR CHOICE OF TWO ITEMS
Salad with Meat$15.00
Build our own salad with your choice of meat. This is the only way to get meat on a salad.
Combo for 2$37.99
Our signature dish comes with six different meat items: chicken cream chop, chicken kafta, beef kafta, beef shawarma, chicken shawarma and chicken kabob. Platter comes with your choice of rice and stew and soup or salad.
Fattoush
A fresh mix of cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, cabbage, pita chips and romaine lettuce tossed in our homemade Sumac Vinaigrette dressing. NO MEAT INCLUDED please do not add instructions to add meat
4pcs Fresh Bread$1.50
6pcs/10oz Garlic$5.00
This is our 6pcs of fresh oven baked bread served with a 10oz container of garlic sauce
Hummus
Puréed chickpeas blended with olive oil, lemon juice, tahini and garlic.
Chicken Shawarma$20.99
Lightly seasoned stacked chicken on a rotisserie and thinly sliced.
Location

Shelby Township MI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
