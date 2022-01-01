Sahm's Smokehouse - Pendleton

Sahm's Ale House | Carmel

12819 E New Market St,

Carmel, IN 46032

SERVES (4)

• Sliced Smoked Turkey

• Cranberry Salad

• Honey Hot Brussels Sprouts

• Green Bean Casserole

• Yukon Mashed Potatoes

• Cornbread Casserole

• Turkey Gravy

• Cranberry Sauce

• Rolls + Whipped Honey Butter

• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake

Our Thanksgiving meal includes fully cooked items that will be cold when picked up. Recommended reheating instructions will be provided.

