Go
Toast

Sahm's Smokehouse - Pendleton

Located minutes from downtown historic Pendleton, Sahm's Smokehouse offers up delicious Texas style smoked BBQ and frosty craft Big Lug beer. We have family dining, a 21+ bar and a beer barn! Outdoors, we have two boccee ball courts with a patio, disc golf practice holes, and a fire pit!

Greater Indiana

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Feed 2 People (pickup from 65th/Keystone)$50.00
65th & KEYSTONE
Sahm's Place | 65th & Keystone
2411 E 65th St,
Indianapolis, IN 46220
SERVES (4)
• Sliced Smoked Turkey
• Cranberry Salad
• Honey Hot Brussels Sprouts
• Green Bean Casserole
• Yukon Mashed Potatoes
• Cornbread Casserole
• Turkey Gravy
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rolls + Whipped Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
Our Thanksgiving meal includes fully cooked items that will be cold when picked up. Recommended reheating instructions will be provided.
S. BROAD RIPPLE
Half Liter BBQ | South Broad Ripple
5301 Winthrop Ave,
Indianapolis, IN 46220
SERVES (4)
• Sliced Smoked Turkey
• Cranberry Salad
• Honey Hot Brussels Sprouts
• Green Bean Casserole
• Yukon Mashed Potatoes
• Cornbread Casserole
• Turkey Gravy
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rolls + Whipped Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
Our Thanksgiving meal includes fully cooked items that will be cold when picked up. Recommended reheating instructions will be provided.
Feed 2 People (pickup from Carmel)$50.00
Feed 4 People (pickup from Carmel)$96.00
FISHERS
Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub | Fishers
11505 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN 46038
SERVES (4)
• Sliced Smoked Turkey
• Cranberry Salad
• Honey Hot Brussels Sprouts
• Green Bean Casserole
• Yukon Mashed Potatoes
• Cornbread Casserole
• Turkey Gravy
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rolls + Whipped Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
Our Thanksgiving meal includes fully cooked items that will be cold when picked up. Recommended reheating instructions will be provided.
CARMEL
Sahm's Ale House | Carmel
12819 E New Market St,
Carmel, IN 46032
SERVES (4)
• Sliced Smoked Turkey
• Cranberry Salad
• Honey Hot Brussels Sprouts
• Green Bean Casserole
• Yukon Mashed Potatoes
• Cornbread Casserole
• Turkey Gravy
• Cranberry Sauce
• Rolls + Whipped Honey Butter
• Cinnamon Pecan Coffee Cake
Our Thanksgiving meal includes fully cooked items that will be cold when picked up. Recommended reheating instructions will be provided.
Feed 2 People (pickup from Nora)$50.00
Smoked Beef Brisket (pickup from Half Liter)
Feed 4 People (pickup from Nora)$96.00
See full menu

Location

Greater Indiana

Greater IN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bank Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amplify Sauce House

No reviews yet

We share space with Yummerful in Pendleton! Join us for lunch or dinner, then enjoy ice cream from Yummerful!

Catello’s

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

SchoolHouse 7 Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston